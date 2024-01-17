2 hours ago

English-born Ghanaian midfielder Gideon Kodua has made a move to League One side Wycombe Wanderers on loan.

The 19-year-old, hailing from West Ham United, has joined Wycombe on loan until the end of the season.

Kodua, an England youth international, caught the eye with an impressive start to the season with West Ham United's U21s, where he scored seven goals in 12 matches.

His loan move to Wycombe is seen as an opportunity to further develop his skills and contribute to the team's campaign in League One.

The talented teenager, who earned his first professional contract at the beginning of the season, has been making waves with West Ham's youth teams.

He played a significant role in West Ham's Youth FA Cup triumph and was recognized as the best player in the U18 side, receiving the Dylan Tombides Award at the end of the previous season.

Kodua's loan move to Wycombe Wanderers is expected to provide him with valuable first-team experience and an opportunity to showcase his talent at a higher level of competition.