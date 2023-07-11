2 hours ago

Promising English-born Ghanaian teenager Gideon Kodua made an immediate impact for West Ham United's senior team by scoring a goal in a pre-season friendly against Boreham Wood.

The 18-year-old, who had a standout campaign with West Ham's youth team, was brought on as a substitute during the match.

Kodua's goal helped secure a 4-2 victory for West Ham over the National League side.

His impressive performance in the youth team earned him a place in the pre-season training with the senior squad as they prepare for the upcoming season.

As the captain of the West Ham U18 team, Kodua led the side to an impressive record of 27 wins in 32 games, helping them secure top spot in the U18 Premier League South.

He also played a crucial role in their FA Youth Cup triumph, contributing to their fourth title in the competition's history.

Throughout the season, Kodua showcased his goal-scoring prowess, finding the back of the net 16 times across all competitions.

This included 12 goals in the U18 Premier League South and three goals in the FA Youth Cup, including a remarkable long-range lob in the final against Arsenal, which ended in a resounding 5-1 victory.

Kodua's debut goal for the senior team highlights his potential and the promising future ahead for the young Ghanaian talent at West Ham United.