20 minutes ago

Former Ghanaian youth International Gideon Mensah has signed for Swedish Allsvenskan side Varbergs BolS FC on a season-long loan.

The former Right to Dream Academy center back has been farmed out on loan by his parent club FC Nordsjaelland having joined the Danish side in 2019.

Mensah has been involved for FC Nordsjaelland since signing from the Right to Dream Academy and has been farmed out to give me the needed first team development and also aid his growth as a young footballer.

The Ghanaian center back played predominantly in the FC Nordsjaelland U-19 in team where he featured 11 times.

Mensah was part of the Ghana’s U-17 team that reached the quarter final stage of the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup in India.