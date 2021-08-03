1 hour ago

Ghanaian left back Gideon Mensah has signed for French Ligue 1 side FC Girondins de Bordeaux for the upcoming season and will wear jersey number 14 at his new club.

The club made an official announcement of the transfer on their website:

"FC Girondins de Bordeaux are pleased to announce the arrival of Gideon Mensah, on loan with option to buy for the coming season.

Talented left-back, RB Salzburg player in the Admiral Bundesliga (Austria), he was loaned to Vittoria Guimares last season. In Portugal, he made 22 appearances on his left side.

The Club welcomes him!".

The 22 year old defender went on loan last season at Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes but the club decided against or signing him on a permanent deal due to financial constraints.

He was in good form last season for the Portuguese side alerting two Spanish clubs namely Granada and Getafe.

He has been capped five times by Ghana and played in two International friendlies against Morocco and Ivory Coast in June.