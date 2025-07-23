1 hour ago

The Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF) has expressed optimism that the prices of some imported goods may drop in the coming weeks, following the Bank of Ghana’s (BoG) newly issued guidelines on foreign exchange rate application for the shipping industry, which took effect on July 22, 2025.

Speaking on JOYNEWS’ BusinessLive programme on the day the directive was implemented, GIFF Vice President Nana Asiamah Peprah I noted that the new rules compel shipping lines to align their exchange rates with those published by the Bank of Ghana—potentially reducing the cost of doing business at the ports.

“Previously, some shipping lines were quoting rates far above both the BoG and commercial bank rates, which contributed to the high cost of imported items,” he explained.

“With the new directive forcing them to comply with BoG’s benchmark rates, we expect a direct impact on the cost of imports and eventually, on market prices.”

Addressing Price Rigidity Amid Cedi Gains

Nana Peprah I pointed out that despite the cedi’s recent appreciation, prices of imported goods have remained high—largely due to inflated exchange rates used by some port service providers.

“This explains why traders have been slow to adjust prices despite the strengthening of the cedi,” he said.

He welcomed the central bank’s swift response to industry concerns, describing the move as both timely and beneficial.

“We had only recently raised the issue of arbitrary exchange rates with BoG, and almost immediately, they responded with clear guidelines. This is commendable and good for the industry.”

Background to the BoG Guidelines

The Bank of Ghana, following consultations with key stakeholders in the shipping and logistics sector, introduced new rules to ensure greater transparency and fairness in the application of exchange rates at the ports.

Under the new directive, all shipping lines and related service providers must:



Publish their daily exchange rates on their websites or display them prominently at their premises.



Communicate the applicable rate clearly to customers before issuing invoices or accepting payment.



Ensure exchange rates used are market-reflective and benchmarked against BoG’s official interbank rates.

Non-compliance will attract administrative sanctions under the country’s Foreign Exchange Act.

GIFF’s Next Push: Fixed Monthly Rates

Looking ahead, Nana Peprah I suggested that BoG consider fixing exchange rates for at least one month at a time. He believes this would enhance predictability and planning for importers and traders.

“If businesses can plan around a fixed rate, even for a month, it would go a long way in stabilising the market and lowering the cost of doing business,” he said.

He added that the implementation of the new guidelines marks a crucial step toward restoring fairness and efficiency in port operations, which should ultimately benefit both importers and consumers.