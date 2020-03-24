1 hour ago

Popular television broadcaster, Gifty Anti, has opened up about how she is coping with the mandatory quarantine she has been placed under by the state.

The television broadcaster was part of British Airways passengers who arrived at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on Sunday but have been quarantined, following their exposure to the new coronavirus in the UK.

The closure of ports - land, sea and air - was announced in a national broadcast by President Nana Akufo-Addo on Saturday.

It is one of the measures the government has instituted to contain the spread of the new coronavirus also known as COVID-19 pandemic.

Gifty Anti said, they were returning from London in the UK, when they were put on a bus and transported from the airport after going through arrival formalities to nearby hotels to begin the 14-day isolation process.

Sharing her experience in a post on her Facebook timeline Monday, March 23, 2020, Gifty Anti described the situation as "uncomfortable" but "very necessary".

"The only human contacts are the fully PPE clothed health officials who come to take our samples for testing. Quite an uncomfortable process, though very necessary," she wrote.

The entrepreneur and author, however, praised frontline health staff while calling on the public to "make it a bit easy for them by doing the right thing."

She further cautioned against stigmatising persons who have tested positive for the new coronavirus because "anyone and I mean anyone can get the virus."

Update on COVID-19 in Ghana

Two persons have died from the coronavirus in Ghana as of Monday, March 23.

The Ghana Health Service has yet to give details about the deceased but said three new cases have been recorded, bringing Ghana’s total number to 27.

In an update on its website, the Service said a total of 521 suspected cases have been tested for COVID-19 by the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) and the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research (KCCR).

All the remaining 25 confirmed cases are receiving treatment in isolation, the Service added.