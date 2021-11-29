8 hours ago

She is not new to Ghana football but has been operating within the remit of women's football but President of Berry Ladies FC, Gifty Oware-Mensah has now delved into the men's game.

Ghana Premier League side Berekum Chelsea have a new owner after the club was acquired by business mogul and politician Bernard Amofah Jantuah.

Berekum Chelsea has been in financial doldrums ever since their President Mr Emmanuel Kyeremeh departed the club some years ago.

Bernard Amofah Jantuah is a businessman based in the United States of America and is into ocean/air freight services and is the CEO of Baltimore-based Benamof Logistics LLB.

He will be assisted by the President of Berry Ladies FC, Mrs Gifty Oware Mensah who has significantly changed the face of women's football with her innovative management styles.

The business magnate according to reports concluded the final details of the take over on Friday night after months of negotiations between the parties

She is currently the Deputy Director of the National Service Scheme and part of the Women's Football Committee in Ghana.