2 hours ago

The Deputy Minister-designate for Education, Gifty Twum Ampofo, has reportedly rendered an apology to the minority caucus in Parliament over an altercation she had with the Tamale North legislator, Alhassan Suhuyini.

Her name was expunged from the list of deputy ministers approved by parliament last week following disagreements between the chairman of the Committee Joseph Osei Owusu and his vice Haruna Iddrisu as the minority insisted the nominee’s approval be rejected over her conduct.

The nominee at her vetting was embroiled in a bribery allegation by Mr Suhuyini where she accosted the opposition lawmaker later and allegedly verbally assaulted him.

This situation angered the minority to vent their spleen on her.

Sources within the appointment Committee has told TV3’s parliament correspondent Komla Kluste that, the Majority Chief Whip Frank Annor Dompreh and his minority counterpart Muntaka Mubarak arranged for the nominee to appear before the caucus at the DF Annan Auditorium, where she rendered the apology and further pledged to be of better conduct if approved.

It however remains uncertain the decision of the appointment committee going forward.