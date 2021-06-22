1 hour ago

Parliament has approved the nomination of Gifty Twum Ampofo as a Deputy Minister for Education. The nominee was dropped from the previous list of nominees following unresolved issues about her nomination and vetting session.

But according to the 7th report of the Appointments Committee presented and debated on the floor of parliament, Madam Twum Ampofo has been approved by consensus.

Citi News sources can confirm that Gifty Twum Ampofo attended a minority caucus meeting earlier today [Tuesday], with members of the Majority leadership, to plead for mercy.

Other deputy minister nominees approved are Bright Wireko Brobbey- Employment Ministry, Michael Okyere Baafi – Trade and Industry Ministry, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam- Energy Ministry, Stephen Jaliyah – Roads and Highways Ministry, Thomas Mbomba – Foreign Affairs Ministry, Herbert Krapa – Trade and Industry Ministry, Fatimatu Abubakar – Information Ministry, Mark Okraku Mantey – Tourism and Creative Arts Ministry, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah – Attorney General and Justice Ministry, and Mahama Seini – Health Ministry.

Members of the Appointments Committee of Parliament had initially disagreed over the approval of Gifty Twum-Ampofo.

The stand-off occasioned the postponement of the approval processes for the second batch of the list of deputy ministerial nominees of President Akufo-Addo on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, June 17, 2021.

After the Abuakwa North MP’s vetting on Thursday, June 10, 2021, the Member of Parliament for the Tamale North Constituency, Alhassan Suhuyini, announced his decision to kick against the approval of Gifty Twum-Ampofo.

He said his decision was based on the fact that the nominee did not give a satisfactory response on her alleged bribery of New Patriotic Party delegates ahead of the party’s 2020 parliamentary primary.

“I’m therefore disappointed in the nominee’s lack of candour and what seems to be a conscience that is dead to the threat of bribery and corruption to our democracy,” he said in a public post.

Source: citifmonline