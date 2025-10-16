27 minutes ago

GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited has dismissed reports claiming it has abandoned the government’s 24-hour economy policy or called for restrictions on alcohol imports following its recent engagement with Parliament’s Labour and Employment Committee.

In a statement issued by management and sighted by GhanaWeb Business, the state-owned distillery described the publications as false, misleading, and taken out of context, emphasizing that no such comments were made by any member of its leadership, including Acting Chief Executive Officer Jones Borteye Applerh, during the parliamentary session held on Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

“We wish to unequivocally state for the record that the said publication grossly misrepresented the discussions that took place and presented a narrative that neither reflects the intent, context, nor content of what was actually said at the meeting,” the statement said.

According to GIHOC, management merely responded to questions about the company’s current operational performance and outlined strategies being implemented to improve efficiency and productivity.

“At no point did the Acting Chief Executive Officer or any member of management suggest or imply that ‘GIHOC Abandons 24-Hour Economy Initiative Over Low Demand’ or that GIHOC had ‘urged Government to clamp down on alcohol imports’,” the company clarified.

The management further urged the public to disregard the misleading publications, insisting that GIHOC remains firmly committed to President John Dramani Mahama’s 24-hour economy initiative.

“GIHOC continues to support and align fully with the President’s 24-Hour Economy initiative. The company is actively pursuing measures to enhance production capacity, boost competitiveness, and contribute meaningfully to the realization of this national policy objective,” the statement noted.

It added that the company recognizes the importance of a fair and competitive market environment and remains focused on regaining market leadership through innovation, operational efficiency, and product quality, rather than by seeking exclusionary policies.