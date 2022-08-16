1 hour ago

The Governing board, Management and selected investors of the the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation (GIISDEC) are embarking on a stakeholder engagement tour at its biggest iron ore host communities. This forms part of efforts to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between GIISDEC, and critical stakeholders, potential investors and host communities.

Hon. Farouk Aliu Mahama, the Board Chairman will lead the team comprising of the nine Board members, Management and some selected investors of the corporation to pay a courtesy call on Oti region’s paramount chiefs.

As contained in the GIISDEC Act 988, 2019, GIISDEC is mandated to collaborate with the private sector in conducting the business of iron ore mining and steel development in Ghana.

In accordance with GIISDEC’s mandate, the corporation has collaborated with investors who are willing to commit to the development of the country's iron and steel sector. GIISDEC has received interests from both foreign and local investors and is currently in partnership with a number of private companies including Emaland, GEM Global, Star Steels, CISDI, Q3, PlanetOne limited, B5 Plus limited amongst others to develop iron ore mines in the country. Ten (10) iron blocks in the Oti region have been assigned to them for the commencement of Mineral Resource Estimation.

Mineral resource estimation, which is used in mining to determine the quantity and quality of an ore deposit and its estimated economic value and is usually done after a stakeholder engagement is being undertaken.

In addition, a stakeholder engagement is a critical component of GIISDEC’s mining operations in host communities and entails identifying the key stakeholders, understanding their issues and interests, and managing their expectations.

Consequently, GIISDEC deems it imperative to undertake the tour immediately in lieu the commencement of the Mineral Resource Estimation. The five-day tour is set to begin on the 15th of August 2022.

The GIISDEC Board and team will first meet with the Regional Minister ,RCC of Oti region on the first day.

The team will hold a sensitization durbar in Dambai (Attendance: Paramount Chiefs of Akroso, Akpafu, Santrokofi, Asato, Bum Bodada;

Apesokubi and Bowiri Traditionals councils, Reginal Minister,MDCEs( Krachi East,

Biakoye, Guan, Jasikan and Akan RCC and GIISDEC) on the 2nd day.

The GIISDEC team will proceed to pay a courtesy call on the Chief of Pai-Katanga, Paramount Chief of Akroso Traditional ,Paramount Chief of Apesokubi . After which we will proceed to visit to Paramount chief of Bowiri Traditional Council, [ Bowiri Amanfrom,

Bowiri Kyirahene, Bowiri Takrabe,] (Nana Salo Palace-Bowiri Anyinase) on the 3rd day.

However,the courtesy call to the paramount chief of Asato Traditional area (Kadjebi) the Community Durbar,Courtesy call on the Bum Traditional Council (Bodada) will take place on the 4th day.

On the final day of the tour,the GIISDEC team will

visit the paramount chief of Akpafu Traditional Area (Guan District),paramount chief of Santrokofi Traditional Area (Guan District) and engage the host community at a Durbar