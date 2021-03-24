37 minutes ago

Some students of the Ghana Institute of Journalism on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, picketed in front of the school’s Osu-Ringway campus to protest a directive for students to defer the ongoing academic year due to late payment of fees.

The students were outraged over the directive and called on the school’s management to reconsider the decision.

The school had locked up its premises on Wednesday denying students access to both the Osu-Ringway campus and the new one at Dzorwulu because of the students’ announced protest.

This did not stop the students from massing up at the school’s gate to drive home their demands.

There was police presence at the school to try and control the protestors.

Gayheart Edem Mensah, President of GIJ alumni, tried to calm the students down amid the protests.

He urged them to leave the streets and return to their books.

“I think there is a way to resolve this issue. As we speak now, management and leaders of the students’ association are having a meeting.”

“You have been on the streets enough. Whatever scene you created, the purpose of it is to draw attention to your plight. You have done that enough. What you need to think about now is how to get this issue resolved,” he said.

MP for Builsa South, Clement Abas Apak also spoked during the protest and urged the management of GIJ to reconsider the decision to defer students because of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These are not normal times and because these are not normal times, we as a society must be cohesive instead of taking action or instituting laws that can scatter us.”

Source: citifmonline.com