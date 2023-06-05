2 hours ago

Ghanaian international Gilbert Koomson expressed his satisfaction after playing a pivotal role in Sandefjord's impressive 4-1 victory over Odd in the Norwegian Eliteserien.

The highly-rated midfielder delivered a standout performance in the Round 9 match of the 2023 league season.

Koomson not only scored a goal but also provided two assists, leading his team to a convincing win. In a post-match interview with TV2, he shared his confidence that Sandefjord's fortunes would improve following this significant triumph.

"Despite the difficulties we faced at the start of the season, I have always believed in my teammates and the coaches. We have tremendous potential, and today we showcased that. I have recently recovered from an injury, and it feels great to be back on the pitch. We had a clear plan for this game, and we executed it well. After the defeat against Molde, we regrouped and refocused. Fortunately, we still have 21 games left in the Eliteserien, and I have faith that we will continue to improve," Koomson stated.

In his humble demeanor, Koomson emphasized that the team would not celebrate excessively after the victory, remaining grounded and focused on the upcoming challenges.

"As legends do, we will celebrate in a calm and restrained manner. There will be no party tonight," Koomson added.

Looking ahead, Sandefjord's next test will be against Haugesund, and Koomson and his teammates are determined to carry their winning momentum forward.

With their sights set on further success, they will approach each match with the same dedication and belief in their abilities.