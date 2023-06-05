2 hours ago

Ghanaian international Gilbert Koomson delivered a stellar performance on Sunday, leading Sandefjord to an impressive victory in the Norwegian Eliteserien.

The midfielder played a vital role in his team's Round 9 encounter against Odd in the 2023 season.

Koomson made an immediate impact by assisting Danilo Al-Saed in finding the back of the net just 11 minutes into the first half, giving Sandefjord a well-deserved lead.

After the halftime break, Koomson himself scored in the 52nd minute, doubling the home team's advantage.

Just three minutes later, an unfortunate own goal from Steffen Hagen allowed Odd to narrow the deficit. However, Koomson continued to shine, showcasing his skill and creativity.

In the 65th minute, he combined once again with Danilo Al-Saed, setting up the forward to score his second goal of the day.

Although Odd managed to pull one goal back in injury time through Faniel Temesgen Tewelde, it couldn't dampen the overall brilliance of Koomson's performance.

The midfielder played for 76 minutes before being substituted.

After a slow start to the new football season, Gilbert Koomson is gradually finding his form and displaying his immense talent on the field.

As the season progresses, he is expected to play a pivotal role for Sandefjord in the Norwegian Eliteserien, contributing to their aspirations for success.