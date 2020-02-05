1 hour ago

The incumbent leadership of the Students Representative Council (SRC) of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) has in a statement rubbished a publication claiming the former SRC President Joseph Osei Mensah embezzled Ghc 70,000.

The statement which was released on February 4th refuted the allegations of embezzlement and withholding of the certificate of the immediate past president among others.

It stated plainly that Joseph Osei Mensah served the student body well, graduated successfully and are proud to have him as their predecessor.

The student leadership admonished all concerned to treat the publication as an ill-motivated one with no clear basis of truth.

Below is a copy of the statement which was signed by the incumbent, H. E Benjamin Ansah the President, and Rt. Hon. Bismark Boateng, the Speaker of General Assembly.