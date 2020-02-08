7 minutes ago

A finalist in McDan Entrepreneurship challenge, Emmanuel Ashaley Djanie, is alleged to have siphoned a little over GHc20,000 belonging to the Student Representative Council(SRC) of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

Investigations indicates that Ashley Djanie who was Finance Committee Chairman of the 2018/2019 SRC used the money allocated for SRC Akwaaba night to setup his pig farm christen 'SeePig farm'. Seepig farm supports smallholder pig farmers in input and management services to produce heathy lean pigs.

In order to outwit the students, he partnered Emmanuel Tetteh Apeku and Daniel Offei Nkansah as co-owners of the farm.

The story about the GIMPA 2018/2019 SRC executives led by embattled former president Joseph Osei Mensah has to do with allegations that he has been disallowed his certificate after graduation from school because he and some executives namely, Kwadwo Yeboah Darkwah, Vice president, Jeffrey Okoe Aryeetey, Public Relations Officer, Felix Kwasi Donkor, Treasurer, Emmanuel Djanie Ashley, Finance Committee Chairman and Bright 'Romoe' Ayi Junior, Welfare and Social Committee Chairman allegedly misappropriated over GHc100,000 money.

When the ghanaianvoiceonline.com contacted Ashley Djanie on Friday to hear his side, he “sobbed and confessed that he had used the money to pay tuition fees of colleagues but denied using it to setup the 'SeePig farm'.

"I didn't use the money to setup 'SeePig farm' but rather used that to pay fees of colleagues who were struggling which is legitimate," he shamefully said.

Ashley Djanie also pleaded with the reporter to shred the story because it is destroying the image of the school , SRC and the chance of 'SeePig farm' in the McDan Entrepreneurship challenge.

Ashley Djanie later called the reporter and threatened to track him if he publish the story.

It's likely the trio who are in level 400, Ashley Djanie, Jeffrey Okoe Aryeetey and Felix Kwasi Donkor would not graduate this year due to their involvement in siphoning the SRC cash.

Meanwhile, the Director of Corporate Affairs and Institutional Advancement at GIMPA, Mr Rami Battie couldn't confirm or deny the story.

He said "our internal, investigation is ongoing and I'll be in a position to speak to these allegations once we have completed.

Source: ghanaianvoiceonline.com