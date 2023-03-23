3 hours ago

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the fastest-growing Pet Shop Ginzy's Pet Shop Mr Patrick Agyenim Boateng has attributed the 2023 Akwaaba Leadership Award to hard work.

According to the renowned entrepreneur, his hard work has paid off thus his nomination by the organizers and advised the teeming youth not to rely on the government for job opportunities.

"First of all, I want to thank the highest God for this award and also commend the organizers for the recognition. I always tell people around me that hard work pays off in so many ways and this is one of them. I will continue to my quota to the development of the country by creating employment opportunities for the youth to ease the unemployment rate in the country".

Mr Agyenim Boateng added that it is his vision to always make sure his clients are satisfied with their services and also become the leader in the industry and be recognized as the ultimate home for authentic pet supplies and professional caregivers.

“It is my vision to become the leader in the industry and be recognized as the ultimate home for authentic pet supplies and professional caregivers and always make sure that my clients are satisfied with my service. Ginzy’s Pet Shop will also secure the best for our customers.

GINZY’S PET SHOP

Is A Well established Pet Shop. We Focus On Full-Service Care Facilities and We Are Dedicated to Consistently Providing High Customer Satisfaction By Rendering Excellent Service, Quality Pet Products And a Convenient Atmosphere.

•We Sell The Best Quality Feeds Of Dogs, Cats, Birds, Fish Etc.

•We Also Have The Best Vitamins, Medicine, Cages And All Pets Accessories Your Pet Needs For Good Growth And A Healthy Life Time…

▪️Our Prices Are Very Much Affordable.

(Ginzy’s Pet Shop, Where Pet Lovers Shop)