The Founder and CEO of the fastest-growing Pet Shop Ginzy's Pet Shop Mr Patrick Agyenim Boateng has been nominated by the organisers of the 2023 Akwaaba Leadership Awards.

Mr Patrick Agyenim Boateng has been nominated as the Emerging Entrepreneur Of The Year.

Mr Agyenim Boateng in an interview expressed his profound gratitude to the organisers for the recognition.

"I'm very happy to be nominated by the organizers and also thank them for recognising my efforts and contribution and impact to society".

He noted that he will always ensure that he meets the needs of his clients.

"It is my vision to make always assure that my clients are satisfied with my service. Ginzy's Pet Shop will also secure the best for our customers", he added

GINZY'S PET SHOP

Is A Well established Pet Shop. We Focus On Full-Service Care Facilities and We Are Dedicated to Consistently Providing High Customer Satisfaction By Rendering Excellent Service, Quality Pet Products And a Convenient Atmosphere.

•We Sell The Best Quality Feeds Of Dogs, Cats, Birds, Fish Etc.

•We Also Have The Best Vitamins, Medicine, Cages And All Pets Accessories Your Pet Needs For Good Growth And A Healthy Life Time...

▪️Our Prices Are Very Much Affordable.

(Ginzy's Pet Shop, Where Pet Lovers Shop)