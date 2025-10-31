2 hours ago

The Head of the Technology Transfer Agreement Department at the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Emmanuel Osei, has described the proposed Ghana Investment Promotion Authority (GIPA) Bill, 2025 as a landmark reform that will significantly enhance Ghana’s technology transfer environment.

Speaking at a UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce (UKGCC) webinar themed “Technology Transfer Agreements: Updates and Changes” and moderated by Theophilus Tawiah, Managing Partner at WTS Nobisfields, Mr. Osei said the new bill seeks to make Ghana’s technology transfer system more transparent, efficient, and investor-friendly.

“The GIPA Bill 2025 is designed to create a more responsive and efficient framework to regulate Technology Transfer Agreements (TTAs) and to promote, facilitate, and manage technology transfers in Ghana,” he stated.

Key Reforms Under the Bill

One of the most notable reforms, according to Mr. Osei, is the proposed collaboration between GIPC and banks to ensure that only registered and valid TTAs are used for foreign exchange payments.

“Currently, banks are not legally compelled to verify TTA certificates before processing transfers,” he explained. “The new law will change that by requiring them to authenticate certificates with GIPC before releasing funds.”

The Bill also introduces a 30-day grace period for the submission of agreements, allowing backdating and reducing bureaucratic delays that previously hindered legitimate transactions. Additionally, penalties will be applied for late submissions.

“This provision addresses one of the biggest frustrations companies face — the inability to pay accrued fees after services have already been provided,” he noted.

Simplifying the Registration Process

Technology transfer involves the exchange of industrial property rights, technical expertise, and management services between a foreign partner and a Ghanaian entity.

Mr. Osei explained that registering such agreements is vital to ensure fair pricing, capacity building, and real knowledge transfer.

“When an agreement is registered, we can monitor and ensure that the fees are within acceptable limits and that local companies genuinely benefit from skills transfer,” he said.

To make the process easier, the GIPC has established a dedicated Technology Transfer Administration Department to streamline operations and reduce approval timelines from eight weeks to just four.

“We’ve moved from a purely document-based approach to a more interactive process where applicants are invited for meetings to clarify issues before we issue feedback,” Mr. Osei revealed.

He added that the Centre has also introduced flexibility for newer businesses, allowing companies without five years of audited accounts to submit feasibility studies instead.

Common Mistakes and Compliance Tips

Mr. Osei urged businesses to carefully review governing law and training clauses in their contracts.

“Every TTA must be governed by Ghanaian law and include clear provisions for training local staff — that’s what ensures genuine knowledge transfer, not just payment of fees,” he emphasised.

He also warned against grant-back and exclusivity clauses, which contravene Ghanaian regulations, and advised firms to ensure their contracts fully comply with local laws.

Webinar moderator Theophilus Tawiah reinforced that compliance should be viewed as an enabler rather than a constraint.

“The more transparent and consistent our systems are, the greater the confidence investors will have, and the more local businesses will benefit,” he said.

The session formed part of the UKGCC’s Mandatory Regulatory Compliance Series, an initiative that promotes dialogue between regulators and the private sector to enhance business transparency and regulatory alignment in Ghana.