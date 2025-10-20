1 hour ago

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Simon Madjie, has called on Chinese companies to partner with Ghana in transforming the country into a hub for Electric Vehicle (EV) manufacturing, assembly, and maintenance across West Africa and the continent.

He revealed that Ghana is targeting 70 percent EV adoption by 2045 and plans to establish 1,000 charging stations by 2028.

“As of August 2025, only seven public charging stations have been installed. We invite you to invest in this emerging market,” Mr. Madjie stated.

He made the call during a presentation to Chinese business leaders, policymakers, and investors at the Presidential Investment Forum in Beijing, held on the sidelines of President John Dramani Mahama’s state visit to the People’s Republic of China.

The event was organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry (MOTAI), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), the Ghana Free Zones Authority (GFZA), and the China-Africa Business Council. It served as a key platform to deepen economic cooperation between Ghana and China while showcasing new opportunities for investment.

Madjie underscored Ghana’s strategic geographic position as a gateway to West Africa, its attractive investment incentives, and supportive policy framework for EV assembly, battery production, and component manufacturing. He also cited Ghana’s renewable energy potential, skilled workforce, and proximity to critical mineral resources needed for EV supply chains as major advantages.

He further highlighted the opportunities presented by China’s zero-tariff policy on Ghanaian exports, describing it as a springboard for industrial growth and enhanced global market access.

“For Chinese investors, manufacturing in Ghana opens seamless access to one of the world’s largest consumer markets,” he added.

The GIPC CEO showcased Ghana’s industrial parks and special economic zones, such as the Dawa Industrial Zone and Appolonia City, as ideal sites for EV assembly plants, battery manufacturing, and other strategic industries.

He also pointed to Ghana’s progressive automotive policy, which provides incentives for local value addition, technology transfer, and sustainable innovation.

Madjie noted that several Chinese companies are already operating under Ghana’s free zones regime, producing for export in sectors such as oil and gas, iron and steel, ceramics, plastics, paper, and construction materials.

He highlighted KEDA and Sunda International as flagship examples of Chinese investment success in Ghana. Together with Twyford International, these firms have invested over US$2 billion globally, operate in 13 countries, and maintain three factories across Ghana, employing more than 10,000 people directly and 30,000 indirectly.

Mr. Madjie explained that the Beijing forum builds on earlier GIPC investment promotion missions in Japan and Singapore, which are part of efforts to advance Ghana’s Reset Agenda.

He emphasized opportunities under the Volta Economic Corridor, a key initiative of the 24-Hour Economic and Accelerated Development Programme, as well as Ghana’s Big Push Agenda, which seeks to attract large-scale, high-impact investments in manufacturing, energy, and technology.