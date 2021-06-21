2 hours ago

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) is targeting $3 billion in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in 2021.

CEO of GIPC, Yofi Grant, made this known to the media in Accra on Sunday, June 20, 2021.

He stated that already, $780 million raised so far this year.

He said Government will leverage on the year of return to look for investors who will invest in the hospitality sector.

According to him, GIPC was rebranding to ensure that it was operating more effectively and efficiently.

He observed the need to add value to Ghana’s resources.

FDI has been a key part of the economic equation of Ghana, he said.

In 2020, Ghana raised $2.65bn in FDI.