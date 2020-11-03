3 hours ago

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), will on Wednesday host a maiden virtual stakeholder engagement on the country’s textiles and garments industry to address challenges confronting the sector.

The two-day virtual meeting, scheduled for November 4 and 5, would create a platform for the GIPC and key stakeholders in the industry, such as the Association of Ghana Apparel Manufacturers (AGAM) and the Cotton Development Authority to discuss a plethora of issues akin to the industry.

The meeting forms part of plans by the Centre to raise valuable Foreign Direct Investment for the industry on the theme: “The Future of Garments and Textiles in Ghana’s Industrialisation Drive.”

This was in a statement issued by the Centre and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, on Monday.

It said key among the issues to be discussed were industry insights and policies, finding practical solutions to challenges peculiar to the Ghanaian textile and garment industry, as well as exploring the essence of the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement to the industry.

From an investment perspective, the statement said the Center would also lead discussions on how to leverage the enormous potential of the local garments and textiles industry, to lure in needed investment and financial support.

It said Mr Yofi Grant, the Chief Executive Officer of GIPC said “Ghana’s garments and textiles industry is an age-old one, with budding potential for revenue generation and job creation and it’s about time significant funding was directed to the industry,”.

The virtual programme, the statement added would be opened for public participation and, therefore, urged interested persons to register on https://ecneventsghana.com/gipc-gatim2020/signup.