1 hour ago

Former Ghana player Augustine Arhinful has pleaded that new Black Stars gaffer, Chris Hughton is given the free hand to operate.

Most often, persons within the corridors of power at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) have been accused of imposing players on Black Star coaches among several other interferences in their job.

Arhiful has urged the GFA to allow the head coach to pick his own players and afforded the free hand to operate.

Chris Hughton was the technical advisor for the Black Stars while the duo of Goerge Boateng and Masuad Didi Dramani were assistant coaches from March 2022 till after the FIFA World Cup in November.

They also worked together with Otto Addo at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

"Chris Hughton was always going to be the head coach of the team and with George Boateng and Didi Dramani as his assistant coaches, I believe they will thrive but I will only plead that they should be given the free hands to work," he said in an interview.

"We have given them the job and they must be allowed to work," he added.