2 hours ago

Interim President of the Creative Arts Council, Mark Okraku Mantey, has called on the Akufo-Addo-led government to dedicate funds to the creative arts industry to be used to educate the citizenry on the Coronavirus pandemic

Speaking at a meeting with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House, Okraku Mantey said the industry needs support in charting the cause of educating the public.

According to him, the funds will be given to actors, actresses and musicians to create movies and songs aimed at educating the masses on the novel coronavirus.

“We are going to go all out in the campaign against COVID-19. But one good turn deserves another. We can’t do it as broke people. We must live to help us all live,” he said.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been calls to government to use the creative arts industry to help create awareness on the pandemic.

It would be recalled that in one of his engagements with the media, the Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah indicated that government would be engaging the services of public figures including celebrities, to help create awareness on the coronavirus.

Already, the coronavirus pandemic has rendered many in the creative arts industry jobless, and a move like this would help revive the industry, as noted by industry players.

The Creative Arts Council led by Mark Okraku Mante has embarked on a survey to know how much the industry will lose during this period, as the whole world battle the deadly coronavirus

Source: Ghanaweb