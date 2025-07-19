4 hours ago

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has called for Ghanaians to be given the same access to large-scale mining concessions as foreign firms, in a bid to retain more mining profits within the country and create employment for local professionals.

In a video shared on the social media platform X, the Asantehene stressed that prioritising Ghanaians in the allocation of mining concessions would help reduce the repatriation of profits and allow skilled Ghanaians, especially in mining-related fields, to contribute meaningfully to national development.

“If Obuasi had been given to Ghanaians, many of our youth trained in mining engineering would have found jobs there,” Otumfuo stated, highlighting the missed opportunities in major mining areas such as Obuasi, Western Region, and Western North.

He proposed that government supports local communities to form mining companies and seek funding to operate independently or in partnership with foreign entities. This, he believes, would empower locals and ensure that the wealth generated from Ghana’s mineral resources benefits citizens more directly.

Otumfuo also called for the Geological Survey Department and the Minerals Commission to intensify efforts in mapping out gold deposits across the country. A more comprehensive survey, he said, would ensure Ghana derives maximum benefit from its mineral wealth while promoting fairness and equity for host communities.

He further urged the Constitutional Review Committee to consider amending current laws to prioritise Ghanaians in the granting of large-scale mining concessions. According to him, such a policy shift is necessary to secure the long-term interests of the nation and its people.

“The time has come for us to focus on empowering our own people in the mining sector,” he concluded.