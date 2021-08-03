32 minutes ago

The Ejurahene, Barimah Osei Hwedie, has urged the government to give all mission schools back to the churches to arrest the fallen moral standards in such institutions.

He said the church was better placed to shape the moral character of children and to produce all-round students.

Barimah Hwedie was addressing Sunday School teachers of the Methodist Church at Ejura last Sunday during the launch of a braille syllabus as part of the Methodist Church Ghana’s effort to reach out to all children in its Children’s Ministry with the gospel.

Launching the braille syllabus at the 15th biennial Connexional Children Service Teachers Conference at Ejura in the Ashanti Region, the Director for the Children’s Ministry, Very Rev. Kenneth Arthur-Sarfo, said the production of the braille syllabus was to aid the teachers reach out to every child.

According to him, capacity-building workshops had already been organised to equip Sunday School teachers to use the syllabus.LGBTQI+

Turning his attention to the trending issue of lesbians, gays, bi-sexuals, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTQI+) among others, the Very Rev. Arthur-Sarfo called on Christians to safeguard the moral sanctity of the country.

He appealed to lawmakers not to allow any force to compel them into passing a law in favour of activists.

“We don’t hate gays, we love them, we hate their activities and want them to turn away from them,” he said.

Reiterating the church’s position that the gays and lesbians’ issue contradicted the word of God, Very Rev. Arthur-Sarfo stated that the saving grace of Jesus Christ was still available for the perpetrators if they could turn away from the acts.

He said as part of the activities of the conference, participants were going to be taught and educated on the deceitful tactics of the LGBTQI+ activists, stating that the teachers were expected to impact the knowledge gained on the children after the conference.

Addressing the conference on behalf of the Presiding Bishop, the Bishop of the Effiduase Diocese, Rt Rev. Robert Osborn Eshun, applauded the children’s service teachers for their dedication to the training and upbringing of the children of the church over the years.

Enumerating the achievements of the children’s ministry in the church, the bishop stated that the survival of the church was dependent on the Children’s Ministry.