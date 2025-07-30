9 hours ago

Chief Executive Officer of Dalex Finance, Joe Jackson, has acknowledged the role of both the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the recent stabilisation of the Ghanaian cedi.

Speaking on Joy FM during a panel discussion on the 2024 Mid-Year Budget, Mr. Jackson noted that while the NDC is currently managing the economy, some of the positive developments began under the previous NPP administration.

“Ghana’s economy can be likened to a sick patient who suffered a stroke,” he explained. “In 2022, 2023, and early 2024, we were in the midst of serious difficulties. But by the end of 2024, the signs of recovery began to show.”

He emphasised that although the country is still in the recovery phase, it is important to recognise the efforts made by both administrations. “We’ve moved from intensive care in six months to physiotherapy. We’re still in the ward, still under observation, and setbacks remain possible. But credit must go to those who started the initial care—and equally to the current team that has continued the treatment.”

Mr. Jackson commended the NDC government for introducing new, more rigorous measures since assuming office, which have helped accelerate the recovery process. “With the change in doctors came a change in medication. The new team implemented a more intense treatment plan, and the results have been encouraging.”

Addressing the frequent politicisation of exchange rate discussions, he cautioned against misleading narratives. “You can’t pick and choose numbers to suit a political argument. Some say the exchange rate never reached 15 or 17—but let’s stop comparing apples to oranges,” he remarked.

He urged political actors and commentators to rely on accurate, consistent data. “Compare Bank of Ghana figures, and you’ll see we’ve moved from rates around 13 or 14 down to 10.5. On the forex market, the reduction is also visible. So the trend matters more than the spin.”

Mr. Jackson concluded by acknowledging the natural role of opposition parties to critique government policies but advised against dismissing progress outright. “The opposition isn’t expected to praise the ruling party. Some criticism is to be expected—but let’s be fair and objective where credit is due.”