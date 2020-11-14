3 hours ago

The management of Kumasi Asante Kotoko led by the club's Chief Executive Officer(CEO), Nana Yaw Amponsah paid a courtesy call on the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the seat of government Jubilee House on Friday.

A wide array of issues where discussed during the meeting with the President, Nana Addo Dankwa among them include how Kotoko and Ghanaian clubs can progress and clinch CAF inter-club titles.

Nana Yaw Amponsah appealed to the President for government's support in order for the club to perform well and win the elusive CAF Champions League.

The Asante Kotoko CEO suggested that should Asante Kotoko get 10%($600,000) of the $6,000,000 spent at the 2019 AFCON ,Kotoko will go far in the CAF Champions League and may even be able to win the title.

"We cannot do it without financial support, it's our plea that if your administration can help us with 10% of that ,Asante Kotoko can and will be able to restore our lost glory in Africa and reclaim the slots lost" Nana Yaw Amponsah told H.E Nana Addo Dankwah Akuffo Addo.

Kotoko who have won the CAF Club Cup now the Champions League twice have struggled in recent times to even make it into the group stage of the competition.

Among the management members who were part of the delegation includes Moses Antwi Benefo, Akosuah Dentaa Amoateng and Emmanuel Dasobere.