1 hour ago

The bible tells us that God loves a cheerful giver and former Asante Kotoko and King Faisal defender Shilla Illiasu has attested to that fact that giving helped his career greatly.

According to the former Black Stars player he was not religious but he always contributed enormously to people around him and persons in need as he always wanted to put smiles on peoples face.

He told Asempa FM that when people around him were suffering, he provided the needed help.

“What I can remember is that, I was very benevolent. It was not like I went to church or mosque but if i noticed those around me were in difficulty, I came to their aid to put smiles on their face.”

"For instance if they were doing church or mosque projects, I would go and support if I felt the need. So that’s what I can remember, I loved giving (and it helped my career)."

Shilla Illiasu was part of the Black Stars squad that played at the country's maiden world cup in 2006 in Germany.