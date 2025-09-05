4 hours ago

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has called on President John Mahama to use his executive powers to enact legislation aimed at providing stronger protection for journalists working in increasingly hostile environments.

The appeal was made by GJA President, Albert Kwabena Dwumfuor, during a courtesy call on President Mahama at the Jubilee House, where he led a delegation of the Association’s executives.

Mr. Dwumfuor expressed deep concern over the growing number of attacks on journalists across the country, noting that the trend has significantly damaged Ghana’s international standing in press freedom rankings.

“Your excellency, attacks have worsened Ghana’s ranking on the World Press Freedom. We used to be No.1 and dropped to 3, a position we maintained for years till we started declining. This year we are 52 out of 180 countries, dropping from 50th position last year. Ghana is now occupying the 8th position in Africa. We used to be among the top three."

"A very sad and unfortunate development. And we call on you, as someone who understands the plight of journalists better, and as part of the fraternity to find a cure or antidote to end this attacks on journalists in order to improve on our ranking,” he said.

The GJA President urged Mahama to take concrete action to address the situation, citing the inadequacy of existing legal protections.

“Your Excellency with assaults on journalists respectfully, we entreat you to invoke your executive powers to enact a law to empower the security agencies to protect journalists, since most of these attacks are premeditated and must be treated as aggravated offence."

"If we continue to treat all assaults or attacks on journalists as misdemeanor, it will not deter or serve as deterrent to others. Is the reason we call on your good self to invoke your office, executive powers, I think Executive Instrument (E.I) will help in defining attacks on journalists rather than treating it as misdemeanor,” he added.

According to the GJA President, such a move would not only deter future attacks but also help restore Ghana’s status as a leader in press freedom in Africa.