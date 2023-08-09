48 minutes ago

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has said it plans to engage stakeholders to improve the conditions of service for journalists.

The group’s announcement comes after Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin called for a Condition of Service Scheme for journalists.

Speaking to Citi News on the sidelines of a forum to celebrate the first anniversary of the current GJA administration, GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwumfour said that improved conditions of service and remuneration would enable journalists to effectively deliver their duties.

“When journalists are paid well, they are able to discharge their duties professionally in a more civilized manner,” Dwumfour said. “We believe that there is a need for us to ensure that journalists’ salaries or working conditions are not compromised. And this, we say, is a good call, especially when it is coming from no other body than the legislature or leader of parliament.”

Dwumfour said that the GJA would “do the needful” and engage with the Speaker, other members of parliament, and all media stakeholders to look into how to improve the conditions of service for journalists.

Bagbin calls for Condition of Service Scheme for journalists

In a separate statement, Bagbin expressed his concern about the current state of the media, citing intimidation and violence against media practitioners.

He also called for a nationally agreed condition of service scheme for media practitioners.

Bagbin made these remarks at a press soirée in Takoradi as part of the 30th anniversary of uninterrupted democracy in Ghana under the Fourth Republic.

He noted that the poor welfare and violence against media practitioners are responsible for Ghana’s declining human rights record, which threatens Ghana’s democracy.

He wondered why the country has not taken clear steps to protect journalists and improve their welfare so that they can effectively serve as the “gatekeepers” of Ghana’s democracy.

Source: citifmonline