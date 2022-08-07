3 hours ago

The Ghana Journalists Association has condemned the reported attack on the Director of News of Accra-based Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN), Kofi Adoma Nwanwani.

The incident is reported to have occurred on Saturday, August 6, 2022, when unknown assailants, riding on a motorbike, attacked him with sharp objects and tried to set him ablaze.

Kofi Adoma was returning from Kuntunse to Accra at the time.

“The GJA National Executive attending a three-day retreat at Obosomase, near Aburi in the Eastern Region, received the news of the attack with utter shock. We find the attack heinous and dastardly, and call On the Ghana Police Service to launch immediate investigations into the attack,” GJA said in a statement.

“We also urge the general public to support the police in their investigations to bring the perpetrators to face the law,” the statement added

Source: citifmonline