4 hours ago

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has issued a five-day ultimatum to Dr. David Tenkorang-Twum, General Secretary of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), to retract and apologise for comments deemed threatening towards journalists.

The move comes after a video circulated online showing Dr. Tenkorang-Twum, in a Neat FM interview during the June nurses’ strike, cautioning journalists who he felt had unfairly criticised nurses.

In the recording, he remarked that journalists would eventually encounter nurses in hospitals, adding that his colleagues would “prove their professionalism” when that time came. While he clarified that no harm would be done, the tone of his remarks has since sparked widespread concern.

Speaking at a press briefing in Accra, GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwumfour said the statements were unacceptable and could instill fear among journalists seeking medical care.

“We will hold him fully responsible in law and in public accountability for the consequences of his reckless statements,” Mr. Dwumfour warned.

He further called on the GRNMA leadership to distance itself from the controversial comments and reassure the public that the safety of journalists in health facilities remains guaranteed.