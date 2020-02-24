1 hour ago

Dr Affail Monney, the President of the Ghana Journalists Association, has cautioned journalists to abide by the ethics of the profession and avoid intemperate language that could derail the country’s peace ahead of the December polls.

“We dare not misbehave as journalists in the discharge of our duties or face the wrath of God. If we ‘talk by heart’ on television, radio or any media platform and abuse freedom of speech, God will not bless us with Grace,” he said.

Dr Monney gave the caution on Sunday at a thanksgiving service by the Assemblies of God, End-Time Centre, Adenta Estates, to recognise his unflinching contribution to the church.

“Journalism is not about perpetuating false information to the public or creating unnecessary tension… it is about responsible reporting, involving a well-researched fact to the public devoid of bias or prejudice,” he said.

Dr Monney urged the media to continue to uphold decorum and circumspection in their reportage, serving as guardians and promoters of free, fair, credible and peaceful elections.

He said the country had had successful and peaceful elections and it was imperative to sustain that feat for national cohesion and development.

He advised journalists to cross-check every piece of information gathered and be impartial to all subjects of the news.

The GJA President implored journalists not to report rumour as facts, emanating from party officials, to preserve the integrity of the profession and avoid needless rancour ahead of the polls.

“Let us use our medium to preach peace. We are confident of peaceful and free and fair elections in the impending polls”.

He urged all stakeholders, particularly the Electoral Commission, political parties, the electorate, and civil society to accord all media professionals the necessary assistance to aid their work.

He commended the leadership of the church for the honour done him and pledged to continue to serve diligently in the vineyard of God as well as be a role model for future generations.

Dr Monney is the Director of Radio, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation. He rose through the ranks to become the Vice President of the GJA and further elected as the President of the Association.

He consulted for the World Bank, the Ghana AIDS Commission, and the United Nations Children’s Funds among others in various capacities to help improve Journalism and effective communication in the country.

Source: peacefmonline.com