55 minutes ago

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), has condemned alleged threats on the life of Erastus Asare Donkor, a Broadcast Journalist with Kumasi-based Luv FM by the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.

The association says the threat is a form of impunity against journalists in the country and must be condemned.

While addressing a press conference in Accra on the matter on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, the President of GJA, Affail Money, said given the brutal killing of Ahmed Suale in January 2019 following similar verbal threats issued by the same Kennedy Agyapong, “it can be a fatal gamble to toy with the threats against the life of Erastus Asare Donkor.”

The Multimedia Group, whose subsidiary, Luv FM, is Mr. Asare Donkor’s employer, has filed a formal complaint against the MP for threatening its journalist on his Net2 TV.

Affail Monney said urgent action must be taken on the issue, and efforts must be made by the country’s security agencies to protect the life of the journalist.

“He [Kennedy Agyapong] is known for his plain talk and verbal jabs, so some may be inclined to dismiss the video in question as a normal rendition of his unrestrained comments and emotional outburst. However, the hard truth is that Hon. Agyapong’s comments ignite serious concerns relative to the most tragic circumstances of the assassination of Ahmed Suale of Tiger-Eye PI two and half years ago,” Affail Monney noted.

He added that “the life of Erastus Asare Donkor must be protected at all cost, and we urge the national security apparatus to take this up with urgent promptitude and utmost seriousness.”

He further called on the Attorney General to act swiftly in his investigations to expose the killers of the investigator, Ahmed Suale.

Source: citifmonline