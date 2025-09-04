5 hours ago

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), under the leadership of National President Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, has officially inaugurated its newly elected Ashanti Regional executives in a ceremony held in Kumasi on September 4.

Kofi Adu Domfeh emerged as the Ashanti Regional Chairman following a rerun election conducted on Friday, August 22. He secured 20 out of 31 valid votes cast, defeating his opponent, Georgina Ama Ankomah, who received 11 votes. There were no rejected ballots in the rerun.

The rerun election was mandated by the GJA Elections Dispute Adjudication Committee (EDAC) after the original June 30, 2025, elections were annulled due to irregularities. These included violations of the association’s constitutional provisions and concerns over voter eligibility.