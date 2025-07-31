6 hours ago

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has issued a stern warning, threatening to impose a nationwide media blackout on all police-related activities unless swift action is taken to address the recent assaults on journalists.

This ultimatum follows a string of violent incidents involving media personnel, including the assault of a GHOne TV reporter during the Ablekuma North parliamentary rerun on July 17, and a separate attack on July 30 involving JoyNews reporter Carlos Calony, his cameraman, and an eyewitness. The latter incident, which occurred during a demolition exercise at Spintex, allegedly involved armed military officers.

At a press conference on Wednesday, July 31, GJA President, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour condemned the attacks in the strongest terms, describing them as “unacceptable” and harmful to the country’s democratic framework.

Mr. Dwumfour warned that if the Ghana Police Service does not take decisive action within the next seven days, the GJA, in collaboration with key stakeholders, will instruct all media houses to halt coverage of police activities.

“If the Ghana Police Service fails to act decisively within the next 7 days, the GJA, in consultation with key stakeholders, will announce a nationwide media blackout on all police activities. Instruct our members to withhold coverage of police events and editorial engagements with the police."

“This is not a threat, it’s a necessary action to defend the integrity and safety of every Ghanaian journalist,” he added.

The GJA is demanding immediate investigations and sanctions for those responsible for the attacks, stressing that continued violence against journalists threatens press freedom and undermines public accountability.