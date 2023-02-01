7 minutes ago

Black Galaxies captain Gladson Awako has rendered an unqualified apology to Ghanaians following the team's exit from the Championship of African Nations (CHAN) tournament.

A woeful Black Galaxies side was dumped from the CHAN tournament at the quarter-final stage by Niger after a 2-0 defeat last Saturday night.

An own goal from Hearts of Oak defender Konadu Yiadom and a striker from former Aduana Stars attacker Soumana Hainikoye Boubacar was enough for the Nigeriens to see off Ghana.

The Ghana captain took to his official Twitter handle to express his disappointment with the team's exit and adds that he is ashamed about the turn of events.

"Not the tournament we were looking forward to having as we’re ashamed and heartbroken for our early exit. We take the blame looking forward to restoring the smiles and hopes bequeathed us someday."

Ghana had not been at the CHAN tournament in the past eight years but qualified for the 2022 edition and only reached the quarter-finals.