2 hours ago

Gladson Awako has reacted to his debut game for the Black Stars with relish, saying he had been dreaming of such a day "since a little boy".

The 30-year-old is 'on cloud nine' when he was introduced into after coming on in the second half in the game against Sao Tome and Principe, where the Black Stars won by 3-1.

to have made a bow against Sao Tome and Principe after coming in as a sub before the beginning of the second half.

in the final round of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Sunday's game was the last of the 2021 AFCON qualifiers but turned to be Awako's first step in fulfilling a childhood dream.

"Wow!!! I’ve been dreaming of this day since a little boy! What a feeling," Awako said in an elated tweet.

"I’d like to thank the manager for giving me this opportunity, and everyone else that’s believed in me and supported me to get to this point in my career. Follow your dreams with heart".

?s=19

The Accra Great Olympics skipper replaced Osman Bukari before the start of the second half.

The 2009 FIFA World Cup winner has revived his stock since returning to the Ghana Premier League to sign for Olympics.

His return into the GPL last season has seen him giving off splendid performances in Olympics jersey, resulting in his call up by Coach CK Akonnor.

He has scored four goals in 11 matches for the capital club and provided four assists.

In 2009, he played for a locally-based Black Stars side in a friendly against Argentina.

Awako started his professional career with Heart of Lions before signing for Berekum Chelsea.

He helped Chelsea to win the Ghana Premier League and played in the CAF Champions League with Ghanaian champions in 2012.

Awako was sold to Congolese giants TP Mazembe where he won a lot of domestic and continental titles.

His return into the GPL last season has seen him giving off splendid performances in Olympics jersey, resulting in his call up by Coach CK Akonnor.