Former Ghana youth International Gladson Awako has narrated how he was snared from under the noses of Medeama to Berekum Chelsea in the 2011/2012 season.

After the 2009 World Youth Championship in Egypt, Awako was among the stars of the tournament as he starred with his performance but after failed trials with Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan he signed for Recreativo Huelva in Spain.

Although he signed for Segunda División club Recreativo de Huelva, he couldn't play for the first team or the "B" squad until summer 2010.

After a half year, he returned to his former club Heart of Lions. On 10 June 2011, he moved to the fellow league club Berekum Chelsea.

He narrated how the then sugar daddy of nouveau rich Berekum Chelsea at the time Mr Kyeremeh captured his imagination with a hefty largess to Saddick Adams on YAC media.

"After my second season with Heart of Lions, all was set for me to join Medeama. I had met and spoken to Moses Parker a day before our game with Berekum Chelsea and I agreed to join Medeama. On our way to Berekum, I was told in the team bus that Berekum Chelsea had agreed with Lions to sign me. Lions had already taken their money and I was to meet Mr Kyeremeh (Chelsea President) to discuss personal terms. When I went to his house, he gave me keys to a brand new Toyota Solara Convertible. He told me it was personal gift."

"It was a surprise. Imagine playing for Lions as my first team then getting this when moving to another club."

"This was before I sat down to discuss my personal terms. I can't disclose the amount he gave me but to be honest it was huge. What that man brought into Ghana football was special. No wonder Chelsea got that far." he added.

Awako went ahead to play for TP Mazembe for several years helping them win several continental titles before returning to Ghana with Great Olympics.