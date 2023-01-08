2 hours ago

Ghana has been dealt a huge blow as captain of the Black Galaxies Gladson Awako sustained an injury in their goalless drawn friendly game against CHAN host Algeria on Saturday.

He is racing against time to be fit for Ghana's opener against Madagascar on 15th January 2023.

Awako was substituted immediately after picking up the injury in the friendly game with a return date and the extent of the injury unclear.

With barely five days to the start of the competition, Ghana may have to play in their opening game which is a week away without the Hearts midfielder.

The Black Galaxies were held to a goalless draw in their friendly match against Algeria at the Nelson Mandela Stadium on Saturday.

Coach Annor Walker’s side put up an impressive all-round performance in the match which was played ahead of the commencement of the 2022 TotalEnergies African Nations Championship.

The home side started the game strongly forcing Ibrahim Danlad to make some early saves.

Skipper Gladson Awako was taken off due to a knock and was replaced by Sylvester Simba.

The Black Galaxies also had their moments in the first half but the resolute Algerian defence kept Barnieh and Razak at bay.

Ghana came into the second half on a high momentum and exciting displays but still failed to find the back of the net.

Suraj and Augustine Agyapong were introduced into the game as replacements for Razak Yusif and Augustine Randolf respectively.

The home side nearly broke the deadlock on the 75th minute mark but Danlad pulled a spectacular to prevent Ghana from conceding.

The match however ended goalless at full time after a good display from the two sides.

Ghana will play another friendly against Mozambique in mid-week before it’s first came against Madagascar on January 15,2023.