3 hours ago

The Bawku Central MP, Mahama Ayariga, wants the General Legal Council to be open about the fact that it wants to regulate entrants in the Ghana School of Law.

He views the regulation of various industries as only natural.

“I would have thought the simple solution is that every year, we would agree on a number that will come,” Mr. Ayariga said on The Big Issue.

“So if 10,000 people are aspiring to become lawyers, they should try and be among the finest 500 in terms of performance. That is simple and everybody knows that.”

He stressed further the General Legal Council must then work to “ensure fairness to everybody who is participating in that examination.”

Mr. Ayariga maintained that students are still subject to the examiners and cannot set the standards.

“An examination where students are determined to set the standards cannot be a proper examination. The examiner has to set the standards,” the MP said.

The General Legal Council is usually the subject of controversy during the Ghana School of Law exams.

This time around, an undertaking for students, which bars them from requesting a re-mark of their papers or a review of their marks, has courted criticism.

Mr. Ayariga described this section of the undertaking as unacceptable and very “high-handed.”

“I believe that this really doesn’t sit well with the basic understanding of how examinations are conducted and the expectations of people who are sitting to write exams.”

Source: citifmonline