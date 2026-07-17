Global cocoa prices climb on supply concerns in Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire

Global cocoa prices continued their upward trend on Wednesday as supply concerns in West Africa and improving demand supported the market, despite expectations of weaker cocoa processing in some key consuming regions.

A market analysis by Barchart.com, published on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, showed that September New York cocoa futures rose by 77 points, or 1.33%, while September London cocoa futures gained 34 points, or 0.79%.

According to the report, cocoa prices continued to consolidate after reaching multi-month highs last week.

“Cocoa prices settled higher on Wednesday as they consolidated below last week’s significant highs,” the analysis stated.

The report attributed the latest gains largely to heavy rainfall in Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire—the world’s two largest cocoa-producing countries—which has disrupted transportation and heightened concerns over global cocoa supplies.

Flooded roads have restricted farmers’ access to cocoa farms and export ports, while excessive rainfall has also increased the risk of brown rot and black pod diseases that could damage cocoa crops and reduce yields.

“Heavy rains in Ivory Coast and Ghana have flooded roads, cutting off farmers’ access to farms and ports and threatening global supplies,” the report said.

Market participants are now awaiting second-quarter cocoa grinding data from Asia, Europe and North America, which is expected to provide a clearer picture of global demand for cocoa products.

Barchart projects that cocoa processing in Europe will decline by 1.5% year-on-year, while North American grindings are expected to fall by 1%. In contrast, cocoa processing in Asia is forecast to grow by 9%, extending the recovery seen during the first quarter of the year.

Further supporting cocoa prices, Barry Callebaut, the world’s largest cocoa processor, recently reported a 5.7% increase in third-quarter sales, marking its first quarterly sales growth in more than two years and signalling a gradual recovery in demand.

The report also warned that weather remains one of the biggest risks facing the cocoa market. Forecasts of a strong El Niño weather pattern could bring hotter and drier conditions across West Africa, reducing soil moisture and putting additional pressure on cocoa production during the next growing season.

In Côte d’Ivoire, early assessments of the 2026/27 cocoa crop suggest below-average pod development, with production currently estimated at 1.8 million metric tonnes—about 18% lower than the previous season.

“Early crop assessments show poor pod development, signalling a weak outlook for the main cocoa harvest beginning in September,” the report noted.

Despite the bullish market sentiment, Barchart highlighted several factors that could limit further gains in cocoa prices. ICE-monitored cocoa inventories have risen to a two-year high of more than 3.2 million bags, while cocoa arrivals at ports in Côte d’Ivoire have reached 2.09 million metric tonnes, representing a 21% increase compared to the same period last season.

The report also pointed to stronger cocoa exports from Nigeria and expectations of global cocoa surpluses during the 2025/26 and 2026/27 seasons as additional factors that could weigh on prices in the months ahead.