32 minutes ago

The Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has, on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, pledged to, from 2021-2025, commit 23 per cent share of the national budget towards educational development.

The commitment is to help train the assertive and critical mass of Ghanaian youth for the 21st century.

Speaking at the just-ended two-day Global Education Summit in London in the United Kingdom (UK), Dr Adutwum said last year, Ghana committed 23 per cent of its GDP towards the development of education in the country.

Summit

The two-day summit, co-hosted by the UK Government and Kenya in London, was attended by in-persons and virtually.

It sought to raise at least $5 billion for the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) to give 175 million children from developing countries the opportunity to study.

With this pledge, the country has exceeded the global 20 per cent benchmark.

The announcement means Ghana will continue to commit the same percentage of GDP to the development of the educational sector from now till the end of 2025.

Dr Adutwum was speaking at the "Financing for transformation" session of the Global Education Summit, which had the theme: Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021-2025, where Heads of State of GPE partner countries discussed the way forward for transforming educational outcomes.

A centrepiece of the summit was giving the opportunity for leaders to make five-year pledges to support the GPE's work to help transform educational systems in up to 90 countries and territories.

Pledge

The pledge made by Dr Adutwum on behalf of President Akufo-Addo was in fulfilment of the conference objective of every country pledging at least 20 per cent of its annual budget to support the development of education in their country.

Dr Adutwum assured the conference of Ghana's readiness to put in place various measures to improve the development of education for the benefit of the people.

He was upbeat that with the current development and initiatives being put in place, there was hope that Ghana's education would soon improve massively.