2 hours ago

An $804 million grant, under a new funding Model III of the Global Fund has been launched in Ghana.

The grant which will be used for dealing with malaria, tuberculosis and AIDS in Ghana will be dispensed between 2021 and 2023.

Launching the fund, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said it will help accelerate progress towards the realization of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

In addition, it will help achieve lower morbidity and mortality in malaria, HIV and TB, as well as strengthen the entire healthcare system in Ghana.