Latest poll by Global Info Analytics have revealed former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has very strong strong support in the Central Region, the home region of one of his contenders in the NPP flagbearership race.

Many would have expected Kennedy Agyapong to register a commanding support in Central Region, but the GIA analytics' latest survey, released on Monday September 29, showed the former Vice President is still the overwhelming favourite of NPP delegates in three strong regions, considered as swing regions.

According to the survey, in the swing regions; Greater Accra, Central and Western Regions, Dr. Bawumia leads with 57% strong support, which continues the GIA's previous surveys.

Kennedy

Agyapong follows with a combined 32% support in these regions, while Yaw Osei Adutwum follows with 4%.

Bryan Acheampong had 4% and Kwabena Agyapong 3%.

In the national tracking poll, results show majority of 57% of Ghanaians prefer Dr. Bawumia to lead the NPP in the 2028, while 29% prefer Kennedy Agyapong.

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum and Dr. Bryan Acheampong follow with 6% and 5% respectively, while Kwabena Agyapong completes the list three 3%.

However, among NPP delegates surveyed , results show that Dr Bawumia has maintained his lead over his closest challenger Kennedy

Agyapong with 47%, while Kennedy Agyapong is second with 17%, Dr. Bryan Acheampong at 3%,.

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum and Kwabena Agyapong are favoured by 1% of NPP delegates, with 4% of the delegates declining to disclose their choices while 27% said they were undecided.