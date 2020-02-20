3 hours ago

The Public Relations Department of Global Media Alliance has donated some items to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital on Wednesday, 18th February 2020 to mark the celebration of Valentine’s Day.

The exercise was part of the team’s initiative dubbed “Break the Box”, a project that seeks to raise funds from the staff of Global Media Alliance and other well-wishers to help the team support a chosen deprived institution or society every year on Valentine’s Day.

The items donated to the hospital included sacks of rice, gari, sugar, cartons of soft drinks, mineral water, toiletries and cleaning detergents.

Emma Wenani, the Chief Director of Global Media Alliance, said, “We are very happy to be here for this exercise. It gives us so much joy as a team to contribute to such a worthy cause.

“We believe that showing love should not be limited to the people who are close to us. For us at Global Media Alliance, this is an extension of our commitment to help the society’’.

She noted that her team has always thought of ways to impact other lives as their contribution to the development of society, and the donation was just one of those activities undertaken.

Emmanuel Pappoe, the Deputy Director in Charge of Nursing Services (DDNS) at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital, who received the items on behalf of the management of the institution was full of praise for the team.

He expressed her gratitude for the kind gesture saying, “We are most grateful for your benevolence towards us. It brings us delight that there are always institutions like yours that are looking for ways to make lives better”.

Global Media Alliance is a leading integrated media and entertainment company with more than 20 years’ experience.

They are into media consultancy, public relations, creative designs and events management.

Source: myjoyonline.com