2 hours ago

Oil prices climbed sharply on Thursday, October 23, 2025, after the United States imposed new sanctions on key Russian oil producers, tightening pressure on Moscow’s energy revenues.

Brent crude rose by $2.71 to $65.30 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained $2.50, reaching $61.06 per barrel.

The spike followed Washington’s announcement of sanctions targeting Russia’s two largest oil companies — a move expected to disrupt global supply chains, particularly for refineries in China and India, which will now have to find alternative suppliers to avoid being cut off from the Western financial system.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the sanctions were designed to hit Russia’s financial core and limit its ability to continue funding the war.

“Given President Putin’s refusal to end this senseless war, Treasury is sanctioning Russia’s two largest oil companies that fund the Kremlin’s war machine,” Bessent stated, urging U.S. allies to adopt similar measures.

Oil and gas revenues — which account for roughly a quarter of Russia’s federal budget — have already dropped 21% year-on-year, intensifying fiscal pressure on the Kremlin.

The new sanctions require global firms to cease transactions with the affected Russian companies by November 21, 2025, signaling further volatility ahead in global energy markets.