Actress Gloria Osei Sarfo has flown high the flag of Ghana after winning the Best Supporting Actress award at the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) on Saturday, March 14.

Gloria, who won for her role in Perfect Picture: 10 Years Later, was Ghana's sole nomination at the event, which came off at the Eko Hotels & Suites in Lagos Nigeria.

She was up against some serious competition such as Toni Tones in King of Boys, Eucharia Anunobi in The Foreigner's God, Tina Mba in The Set Up and Mary Lazarus in Size 12.

The award which was decided by viewers is Gloria's first win at the AMVCA a flurry of congratulations has come in from Ghanaians to her.

Nigerian actresses Beverly Naya (who also starred in Perfect Picture: 10 Years Later) and Bimbo Ademoye received the award on her behalf, because Gloria was not present at the ceremony.

However, Gloria took to her social media page to express her gratitude for winning the prestigious award.

"So This Is How I Threw My Phone Away Last Night🤦‍♀️🙊🙈😜😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

Thank You God

Thank you @shirleyfmanso

Thank you @sparrowstudiosofficial

Thank you Ghana

Thank you Africa

Thank you @dstv_ghana

Thank you @multichoice_group

Thank you @gotv_ghana

Thank you @amvca2020_updates

Thank you my Glorious family

Thank you, Thank you, Thank you 🙏🙏🙏

And oh thank you @bimboademoye

@thebeverlynaya for making my moment memorable 🙏", Gloria posted.

Source: peacefmonline.com