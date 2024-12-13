24 minutes ago

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) is demanding justice for a teacher who was stabbed in the left eye by a loitering student of the Asuoso Senior High School at Offinso in the Ashanti Region.

The teacher, Ishmael Famous, is said to have been stabbed in the left eye after he asked the loitering student (name withheld) to enter the classroom.

The teacher is said to have lost his eye upon the assault.

GNAT has, therefore, called on the Police to prosecute the said student, insisting also that the affected teacher deserves a Workmen’s Compensation for losing his eye while performing his lawful duty.

“The law demands that if somebody is working in his line of duty, and something happens to him, the law provides that he should be compensated,” the General Secretary of GNAT, Thomas Musah, told the Daily Graphic.

“The law gives you what we call the Workmen’s Compensation,” he added.

Anger

The GNAT General Secretary, who expressed anger over attempts by some people in the area to drop the case, warned that the failure of duty bearers to take swift action on the matter would compel teachers to withdraw their services when students return from the Christmas break.

He said the teacher had lost his left eye completely and that for the rest of his life, he would be using one eye.

He asked: “Who is going to take care of his medical bills and all those things, who will do that?”

Mr Musah indicated that the situation was the reason GNAT was imploring the police and the GES to take action on the matter, stressing further that anything short of that would compel the teachers’ body to decide a drastic next line of action when schools re-open.

Mr Musah explained that on November 18, 2024, he received a report that the teacher had been stabbed in the left eye after the teacher had asked the student to enter the classroom.

Following the damage caused to the eye, the GNAT General Secretary said the career of the teacher was in danger because “Looking at the profession, you need your eyes to work with”.

“So, depending on the part of your body that is affected, if your leg is cut off, there is an amount to be paid. If your hand is cut off, there is an amount.

“And if it is your eye, if that particular part of your body that is affected is what you are depending upon as a professional, there is an amount of money to be paid to you”.

Mr Musah charged all to endeavour to support teachers to discharge their duties effectively.